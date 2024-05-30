Insider Selling: George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Sells C$252,577.75 in Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$193.25, for a total transaction of C$252,577.75.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get George Weston alerts:

On Wednesday, March 20th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,500 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$181.65, for a total transaction of C$272,475.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Rashid Wasti sold 100 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$180.18, for a total transaction of C$18,018.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Rashid Wasti bought 1,000 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,120.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Rashid Wasti sold 1,086 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.24, for a total transaction of C$191,393.60.

George Weston Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE WN opened at C$191.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$184.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$174.64. George Weston Limited has a twelve month low of C$144.41 and a twelve month high of C$198.25. The stock has a market cap of C$25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

George Weston Increases Dividend

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 18.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 12.1466667 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on George Weston from C$226.00 to C$227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on George Weston from C$185.00 to C$196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on George Weston from C$200.00 to C$212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$216.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WN

About George Weston

(Get Free Report)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.