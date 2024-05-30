Insider Selling: Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Major Shareholder Sells 202,346 Shares of Stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 202,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $101,173.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,951,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,975,728.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 20,401 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $10,404.51.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 5,333 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total value of $2,773.16.

On Thursday, May 16th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 197,183 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total value of $108,450.65.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 201,500 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $114,855.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 10,089 shares of Hyzon Motors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $5,750.73.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,999,532 shares of Hyzon Motors stock.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYZN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. 168,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 3.11. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors ( NASDAQ:HYZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 64.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 40,583 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 48,833 shares in the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 target price on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.