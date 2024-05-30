Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,864,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, William Hoffman sold 38,549 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,619,058.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, William Hoffman sold 1,451 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $58,040.00.

On Monday, March 18th, William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00.

NASDAQ NARI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.69. 751,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,657. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $71.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -123.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $143.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after buying an additional 561,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $29,491,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,702,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,501,000 after acquiring an additional 255,182 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,267,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.4% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 560,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 217,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NARI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

