Insider Selling: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells 220,564 Shares of Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 220,564 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $11,028,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sara Bonstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insmed alerts:

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16.

Insmed Price Performance

Insmed stock traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.98. 16,340,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,066. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $58.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on INSM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Insmed from $45.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.