Insider Selling: Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Director Sells 18,245 Shares of Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 18,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $584,934.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,269,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 397 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $12,664.30.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72.

On Monday, May 20th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 14,426 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $462,497.56.

On Thursday, May 16th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $451.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WLDN shares. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

