Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.31 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 8,685,880 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 47,646,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,878,572,000 after purchasing an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Intel by 16.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after buying an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after buying an additional 8,140,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 44.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,556,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $952,139,000 after buying an additional 6,673,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

