International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Decreased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 592,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 82,176 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $96,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in International Business Machines by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $167.13 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $127.46 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $153.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.48.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

