Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8877 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.
Intertek Group Stock Down 4.8 %
Intertek Group stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.
Intertek Group Company Profile
