Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) to Issue Dividend of $0.89

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.8877 per share by the business services provider on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.43.

Intertek Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Intertek Group stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

