Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 111,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,907. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intevac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 83,958 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 561,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its stake in Intevac by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 372,457 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 67,457 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 359,086 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intevac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

