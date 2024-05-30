Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Intevac Stock Performance
Shares of IVAC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 111,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,907. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01.
Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 19.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
