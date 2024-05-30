Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,415 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $598.28. 1,892,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,178. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.61 and a 200-day moving average of $623.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Intuit

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 79.2% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.