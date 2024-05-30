Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Robert Desantis Sells 584 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Desantis sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.41, for a total value of $236,175.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,681.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Desantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $92,146.45.

On Monday, May 13th, Robert Desantis sold 284 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total transaction of $110,521.44.

On Monday, April 29th, Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.39, for a total value of $141,146.64.

On Friday, April 26th, Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16.

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total transaction of $128,362.64.

On Friday, March 8th, Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total value of $7,992,564.80.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.53 on Thursday, hitting $403.93. The stock had a trading volume of 798,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.07 and a 200 day moving average of $365.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.97, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $412.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

