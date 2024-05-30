Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Up 194.3% in May

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 194.3% from the April 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after acquiring an additional 796,586 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 804,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,299,000 after buying an additional 138,946 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,014,000 after buying an additional 35,476 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 638,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,723.2% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 521,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after buying an additional 507,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSCW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 291,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,528. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.0872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

