Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $459.56 and last traded at $459.22. Approximately 8,247,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 43,185,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $457.95.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.33 and its 200 day moving average is $423.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

