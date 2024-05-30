Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Roundview Capital LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.0% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 80,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $456.44. 28,855,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,248,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $460.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

