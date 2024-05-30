Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.13% from the stock’s current price.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 2.2 %

LON IES opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.02 million, a PE ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.07. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Get Invinity Energy Systems alerts:

About Invinity Energy Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.