Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Price Target Cut to GBX 65

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($0.96) to GBX 65 ($0.83) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 192.13% from the stock’s current price.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 2.2 %
LON IES opened at GBX 22.25 ($0.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £98.02 million, a PE ratio of -185.42 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 23.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.07. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.
About Invinity Energy Systems
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like NVIDIA Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.