iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.27 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $82.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.