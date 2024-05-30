iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Up 51.0% in May

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,100 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the April 30th total of 661,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,017,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USIG stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This represents a $2.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

