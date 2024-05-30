iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV) Stock Price Down 1.4%

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CCRV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.71 and last traded at $21.71. Approximately 23,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 30,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $323,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF by 5,634.1% in the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares during the period. Finally, Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,769,000.

iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares Commodity Curve Carry Strategy ETF (CCRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Commodity Enhanced Carry index. The fund tracks an index composed of future contracts on commodities selected from a broad commodity universe based on positive roll yield. CCRV was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

