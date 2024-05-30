iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by New Republic Capital LLC

New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. New Republic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $525.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,718,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,555. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $535.74. The stock has a market cap of $453.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

