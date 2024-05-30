iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co owned 0.13% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $101,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 875,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,454 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 428,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,883,000 after acquiring an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,095. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.