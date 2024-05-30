iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 477,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 68,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4,884.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 109,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 107,156 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 172,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,669,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 18,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.26. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $111.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

