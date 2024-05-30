iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 568.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $95.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.