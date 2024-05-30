iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 568.8% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,188. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $95.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
