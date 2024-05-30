iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 96,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the previous session’s volume of 30,742 shares.The stock last traded at $116.97 and had previously closed at $115.84.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.10 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.35 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Micro-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWC. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 3,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.