iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,013 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.24% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $47,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.46. The company had a trading volume of 512,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,009. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $68.20.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

