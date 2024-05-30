iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWF traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $343.34. 413,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $256.01 and a one year high of $348.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

