iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,145,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.40. 1,220,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,341. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $334.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $256.01 and a 52-week high of $348.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

