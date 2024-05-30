Isthmus Partners LLC Acquires 3,627 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,604 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 525,490 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $76,002,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 5,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,177,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $314,936,000 after acquiring an additional 932,704 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

QCOM traded down $4.82 on Wednesday, hitting $208.26. The company had a trading volume of 12,537,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,157. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $104.33 and a 12-month high of $217.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.11. The company has a market cap of $232.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.48.

Get Our Latest Report on QUALCOMM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $110,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,386 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

