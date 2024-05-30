Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 255,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,940. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

