Isthmus Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.78% of NVE worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in NVE by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NVE by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in NVE by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NVE by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NVE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Down 2.0 %

NVEC stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 14,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,948. The firm has a market cap of $363.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.21. NVE Co. has a 1-year low of $64.14 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.94.

NVE Announces Dividend

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 57.46%. The company had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.68%.

About NVE

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.