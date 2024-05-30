Isthmus Partners LLC Buys Shares of 90,131 Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 90,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,427,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up 1.6% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,070,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 36.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,001,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,884,000 after buying an additional 538,377 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,554,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,153,000 after buying an additional 388,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,613,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,517,000 after buying an additional 333,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DGX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.19. 986,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,897. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

