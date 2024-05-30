Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.03 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $10,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,411,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,441. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.44%.

CHRW has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

