Isthmus Partners LLC Has $10.76 Million Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $134.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,992,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.78.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

