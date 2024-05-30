Isthmus Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Employers worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Employers by 13.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Employers by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers during the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Employers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Employers Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of EIG traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.72. 141,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,557. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.82. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $46.78.
Employers Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.42%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIG. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.
Employers Company Profile
Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.
