Isthmus Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 90.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,963 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in The Hackett Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in The Hackett Group by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. 109,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,876. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $604.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 11.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCKT shares. StockNews.com lowered The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

The Hackett Group Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

