IWG (OTCMKTS:IWGFF) Trading Down 9.4%

IWG plc (OTCMKTS:IWGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 135,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average daily volume of 41,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

IWG Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30.

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers office, coworking and collaboration, flexible and scalable, meeting, and lounges spaces; workplace recovery; memberships workspaces; and reception services and conference products.

