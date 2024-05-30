Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Raised by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 25,812.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. Jabil accounts for 0.1% of TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $528,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Jabil by 443.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 34,463 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Jabil by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,339,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,660,000 after purchasing an additional 359,818 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Jabil by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,874,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $406,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,591,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,877 shares of company stock worth $9,824,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE JBL traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.65 and a twelve month high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.75%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

