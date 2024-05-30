Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:JWEL)

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

JWEL traded down C$0.03 on Thursday, hitting C$26.10. 948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.58. Jamieson Wellness has a one year low of C$22.10 and a one year high of C$32.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JWEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.50 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamieson Wellness

In other news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jamieson Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.