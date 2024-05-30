Jeffrey D. Siegel Buys 5,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CMTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 565,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,496. The firm has a market cap of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.32%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.