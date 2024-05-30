Jeffrey D. Siegel Buys 5,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, with a total value of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
NYSE CMTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.99. 565,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,496. The firm has a market cap of $969.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 26.27, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25.
Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 11,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,609,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,455,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,810,000 after buying an additional 30,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 871,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after buying an additional 13,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 15,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 324,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.
Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
