John O. Jr. Niemann Purchases 400 Shares of Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE) Stock

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) Director John O. Jr. Niemann bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $10,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,942. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Adams Resources & Energy Price Performance

NYSE:AE opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $37.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.17. Adams Resources & Energy had a net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $661.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adams Resources & Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.28%.

AE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adams Resources & Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on AE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 112.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Resources & Energy

(Get Free Report)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil and other related products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation, Pipeline and Storage, and Logistics and Repurposing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.