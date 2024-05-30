JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $62.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 154.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Brinker International

In other news, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,426.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 40,050 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,421,022.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,988.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Prashant Ranade sold 1,100 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $68,717.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,426.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 332,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 56,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,401,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Recommended Stories

