JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $40.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.77 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $891.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Keith Carango sold 3,785 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $151,778.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,687.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 131,295 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after buying an additional 77,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

