JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $103,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.26 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

