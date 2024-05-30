JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.22. 1,041,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.