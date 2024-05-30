JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.22. 1,041,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Pure Storage Stock Spikes and Analysts are Jumping on Board
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Penny Stocks Trading Abnormal Volume Today
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Salesforce Falls 25% Into A Once in a Lifetime Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.