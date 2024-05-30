JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.4%

Posted by on May 30th, 2024

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) shares fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.20 and last traded at $54.22. 1,041,309 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,672,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.46.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $60,320,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 550.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,051,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,049,000 after buying an additional 890,120 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.