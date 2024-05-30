Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) were up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.02. Approximately 2,784,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,106,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $528,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

