K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of KBL opened at C$32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$28.21 and a 1-year high of C$37.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$35.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.32.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that K-Bro Linen will post 1.9474586 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

