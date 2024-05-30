KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Boosted by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 222,900.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $279,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in KB Home by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 219,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in KB Home by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in KB Home by 1,926,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KB Home stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.92. 557,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,182,251. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.17.

KB Home Increases Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 38,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,554,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,522.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

