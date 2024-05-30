KickToken (KICK) Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 30th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $222.34 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00009508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00011100 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,262.04 or 1.00031247 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00011901 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00116715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00003818 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01634654 USD and is down -3.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $658.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.