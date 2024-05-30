KickToken (KICK) Trading 15.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KickToken (KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $649.60 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00011542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,512.22 or 1.00001732 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011920 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00111738 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003825 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01695583 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,198.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

