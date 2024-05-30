Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Kingboard Laminates Price Performance

Shares of OTC:KGBLY remained flat at C$18.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.00. Kingboard Laminates has a twelve month low of C$15.22 and a twelve month high of C$21.90.

Get Kingboard Laminates alerts:

About Kingboard Laminates

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells laminates in the People's Republic of China, other Asian countries, Europe, and the United States. It operates through Laminates, Properties, and Investments segments. The company offers glass epoxy and paper laminates.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingboard Laminates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingboard Laminates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.