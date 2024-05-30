Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY) Plans $0.27 Dividend

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited (OTC:KGBLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2721 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Kingboard Laminates Price Performance
Shares of OTC:KGBLY remained flat at C$18.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.00. Kingboard Laminates has a twelve month low of C$15.22 and a twelve month high of C$21.90.
About Kingboard Laminates
