Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.59.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $925,392,000 after buying an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,429,935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $278,486,000 after purchasing an additional 497,531 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth $265,327,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 19,968,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $120,908,000 after purchasing an additional 877,104 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,226,824 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KGC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $8.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

